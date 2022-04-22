Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 154,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 693,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,772,809. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.