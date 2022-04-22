Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 175,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.