Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,529,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.05. 72,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.33. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

