Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

