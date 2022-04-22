Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

