Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $57.69. 171,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.