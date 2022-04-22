Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,756,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

