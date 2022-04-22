Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $684,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.44. 65,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

