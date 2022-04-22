Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.05. 88,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

