Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sempra by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

