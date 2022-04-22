Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,092 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 286,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK remained flat at $$19.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

