Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in News by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in News by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 283,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NWSA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 197,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

