Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,790.3% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 217,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 206,372 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 52,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 2,479,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,291,990. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

