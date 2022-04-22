Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,368 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $40,211,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.73. 6,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $169.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

