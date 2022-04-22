Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock traded down $23.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.39 and its 200-day moving average is $549.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.08.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.