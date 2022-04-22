Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,932. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

