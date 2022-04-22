Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,403 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. 50,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,986. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

