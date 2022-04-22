Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 38,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,422. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

