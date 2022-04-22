Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Okta by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.38. 88,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,688. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

