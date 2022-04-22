Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.71. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

