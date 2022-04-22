Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

