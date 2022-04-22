Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $435.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.73 million and the lowest is $422.30 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $9.70 on Thursday, hitting $396.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,589. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

