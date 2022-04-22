Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.78.

Shares of TYL opened at $396.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

