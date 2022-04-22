U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 301,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,706. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.