UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.23 ($37.88).

Renault stock opened at €23.53 ($25.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.89. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a one year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

