Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Technical Institute and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00 Udemy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.81%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 1.03 $14.58 million $0.39 26.90 Udemy $518.16 million 2.90 -$80.03 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 7.78% 27.11% 6.49% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Udemy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. In addition, the company provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

