Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $465.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of ULTA opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.76 and a 200 day moving average of $385.68. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

