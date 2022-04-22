UniLend 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, UniLend has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

