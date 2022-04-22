Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.18.

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.57. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

