United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 24.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

