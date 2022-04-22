Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $21.64 on Friday, reaching $132.85. 61,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.82.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

