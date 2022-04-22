Unslashed Finance Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $17,997.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.29 or 0.07473613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.40 or 0.99956525 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.