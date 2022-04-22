US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 49,894 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.
About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)
