Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.63 million and the highest is $254.91 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vacasa.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 22,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.