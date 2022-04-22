Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Valero Energy by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.