Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 506,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,500. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

