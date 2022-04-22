Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 260.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VB stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.94.

