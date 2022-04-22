Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE VAPO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vapotherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

