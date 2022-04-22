Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

VET opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

