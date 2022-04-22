VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.36). 83,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 60,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.50 ($4.52).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.62. The company has a market capitalization of £98.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.21.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

