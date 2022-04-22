Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC VRBCF opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.06 and a 200 day moving average of $427.98. Virbac has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $400.00.

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion and food-producing animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

