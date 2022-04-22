Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC VRBCF opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.06 and a 200 day moving average of $427.98. Virbac has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $400.00.
About Virbac (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virbac (VRBCF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Virbac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virbac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.