vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

