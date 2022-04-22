Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €26.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.80 ($28.82) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.04) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.66 ($21.14).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €13.96 ($15.01) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.06 ($14.04) and a 1 year high of €16.19 ($17.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.02.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

