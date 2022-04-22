Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $122.02 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,872,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

