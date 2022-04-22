WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.14. The company had a trading volume of 766,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.