WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.34 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,447,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.84.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $33.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.40. 1,759,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,818. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.89 and a 200 day moving average of $599.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

