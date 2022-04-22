WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.18 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 716,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

