WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.52 Million in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF makes up about 2.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.90% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 553.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

