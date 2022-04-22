WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $653,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

JHMM stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 128,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

