WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.